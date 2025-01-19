2 people trapped in cars that collide at Toh Guan Road

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it rescued two people who were trapped in the cars.

Two people were freed from the aftermath of a late night accident involving two cars in Jurong East on Jan 17.

The police said they were alerted to the crash at Toh Guan Road towards the junction of Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong East Central at about 10.35pm.

A 57-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, they added.

Photos and a video on Facebook show emergency vehicles and at least 10 personnel at the scene.

A 45-year-old driver, her two male passengers, aged 45 and 41, and a 37-year-old female passenger from the other car, were taken to the National University Hospital. All of them were conscious.

Investigations are ongoing.