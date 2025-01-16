 Motorcyclist, 40, dies in hospital after Woodlands accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Motorcyclist, 40, dies in hospital after Woodlands accident

A video posted on the Singapore roads accidents.com Facebook page on Jan 15 shows the aftermath of the accident.SCREENGRABS: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah for The Straits Times
Jan 16, 2025 10:38 am

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Woodlands on Jan 14, and a 49-year-old van driver is currently assisting with investigations.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 10 and Woodlands Avenue 7 at about 1.15pm that day.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took the motorcyclist to Woodlands Health. The man was unconscious at the time, and he died in the hospital, according to the police.

A video posted on the Singapore roads accidents.com Facebook page on Jan 15 shows the aftermath of the accident.

In the footage, police officers stand next to a red motorcycle, which is lying on its side. A motorcycle helmet is on the ground close by, next to a white van.

Investigations are ongoing.

