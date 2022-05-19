2 Prudential agents charged with allegedly forging documents

Grace Tan Zhen Zhi (left) faces two charges under the Financial Advisers Act while Eunice Yuen Pui Leng faces a total of six charges.

Two insurance agents from Prudential Assurance Company Singapore who were allegedly involved in forging coaching forms were charged in court on Thursday (May 19).

Grace Tan Zhen Zhi, 38, faces two charges under the Financial Advisers Act, and Eunice Yuen Pui Leng, 44, faces a total of six charges, five under the same Act and one for intentionally obstructing justice.

According to a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) statement, Yuen was notified on Sept 14, 2018 to attend an interview with MAS to record a statement in connection with an investigation.

Court documents reveal that between Sept 14 and Sept 16, 2018, Yuen had allegedly asked Tan to fill in coaching forms despite knowing that Tan did not have the knowledge of the particulars of the sessions.

The forms were related to two Prudential employees, both supervised by Yuen: Mr Mon Chao and Mr Benny Lim Hee Loon.

Tan then purportedly filled in the forms, making false entries, before they were handed to the MAS officer.

On Sept 17, 2018, following an order issued by MAS, Yuen had allegedly given the forms containing false or misleading information to an MAS officer.

The seven forms for each man allegedly contained false or misleading information as to the dates of coaching sessions held with the two employees, the details of matters discussed during the sessions and the dates the documents were prepared.

Ahead of her interview with MAS, Yuen also allegedly deleted WhatsApp messages that were likely to be required for the MAS investigation.

If Tan and Yuen are found guilty of making false entries in documents or causing them to be made, they can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed for up to two years for each charge.

If Yuen is found guilty of furnishing the falsified documents to MAS or of providing false or misleading information to an MAS investigating officer during an interview, she can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both for each charge.

If she is found guilty of intentionally obstructing justice, she can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

Tan and Yuen's next court date is on June 16.