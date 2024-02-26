Owner of burnt Tampines flat did not have fire insurance

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at Block 414 Tampines Street 41 on Feb 23 evening.

A video of black smoke rising from the block was posted online.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 7.20pm.

Two occupants evacuated from the flat before SCDF's arrival. One of them was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom in a fifth-storey floor flat, was extinguished using a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng said on social media the next day: "The whole flat was badly burned and not inhabitable in its current state. Fortunately, the flat owner is able to stay with relatives living nearby.

"However, she did not purchase fire insurance and faces difficulties renovating her home.

"The town council will help her clear the debris and the CC will offer some immediate relief. We will also help her apply for Northeast CDC assistance. I suggested that she might want to apply for Lease Buyback Scheme which would offer some upfront cash that would come in useful. HDB will be following up.

"I also checked on the neighbouring units which are affected. A couple would need to replace their air conditioners while others just need to clean up the soot."

Mr Baey reminded homeowners to buy fire insurance even when they no longer have an outstanding housing loan.