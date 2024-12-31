2 S'poreans lost on Langkawi mountain found asleep near trekking path

The two Singaporeans were found close to the trekking path at Mount Mat Cincang, Langkawi's second-highest peak.

Two Singaporeans attempting to summit Langkawi’s second-highest peak were lost and then found nearly 15 hours after they set off on their climb.

Mr Wang Cheng Kang, 23, and Mr Li Shuen Qi, 25 – as they were identified in local media – had begun their hike at Gunung Mat Cincang around noon on Dec 29.

Just before 10.30pm that day, the Padang Matsirat fire and rescue department received a call requesting assistance, it said.

A team of rescuers from the fire station, the police, civil defence forces and local tour planner Kembara Langkawi assembled to look for the lost climbers.

Before 3am the next day, the climbers were found by the rescue team and escorted down the mountain, reaching the base at around 4.35am.

Mr Shaiful Asraf, founder of Kembara Langkawi, told The Straits Times that around 15 people were part of the rescue team.

The local guide and hiking enthusiast said the two climbers were found asleep close to the trekking path around two hours away from ground level.

They were not hurt, suffering just minor muscle cramps from their exertions, Mr Shaiful said, adding that they might have lost their bearings as they did not have equipment such as headlamps or lights to aid their hike.

Ascending and descending the 709m-high Mount Mat Cincang typically takes six to seven hours, he said, adding that he has planned trekking tours for foreign tourists from places as varied as Russia and Australia.

Mr Shaiful advised adventure seekers, especially beginner hikers, to engage a guide for their trek to Langkawi’s peaks such as its tallest, the 881m Gunung Raya.