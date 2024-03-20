2 students stand in moving car through moonroof on KPE

It is unsafe and unlawful.

Two children were spotted standing through the moonroof of a moving car on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on the morning of March 9.

Stomper Lau Lau alerted Stomp to the video of the incident posted by SG Road Vigilante on March 10.

The caption read: "Subaru Forester passengers failing to wear seatbelt. Children sticking half of their bodies out of the sunroof."

The video shows what appeared to be a boy and a girl both in a white shirt in the red vehicle. The boy turned around and waved at the traffic behind the Forester.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal for anyone under the height of 1.35m, regardless of age, to be unsecured.

Passengers below that height must be secured in child restraints, booster seats or adjustable seatbelts while travelling in a vehicle.

Those 1.35m or taller are expected to wear a seatbelt irrespective of age.

The driver can be fined $120 and receive three demerit points for failing to ensure the above.

If charged in court and convicted, the penalty will be a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months. In the case of a second or subsequent offence, the driver will be fined not exceeding S$2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.