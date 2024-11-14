 Woman taken to hospital after hit by taxi in Orchard Road, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman taken to hospital after hit by taxi in Orchard Road

Woman taken to hospital after hit by taxi in Orchard Road
The accident happened at 3.15am at the junction of Orchard Road and Handy Road.SCREENGRAB: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee for The Straits Times
Nov 14, 2024 02:01 pm

A 26-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a taxi at a pedestrian crossing in Orchard Road in the early hours of Nov 13.

The accident happened at 3.15am at the junction of Orchard Road and Handy Road, the police said.

In a video of the accident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a taxi is seen driving towards a pedestrian crossing before hitting the woman, who has a mobile phone in her hand.

She appears dazed after being hit as she sits on the road, and a man is seen running out of the vehicle to tend to her.

The woman was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, is assisting the police with investigations.

No evidence of foul play in fatal Lim Chu Kang accident
Singapore

No evidence of foul play in fatal Lim Chu Kang accident

Related Stories

Law firm partner fined $5,000, banned from driving for 5 years

Man accused of killing cyclist in driving against traffic on Nicoll Highway

Widow of M'sian who died in Changi accident tries to recover his phone

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICTAXISTRAFFIC/ROAD RULES