Woman taken to hospital after hit by taxi in Orchard Road
A 26-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a taxi at a pedestrian crossing in Orchard Road in the early hours of Nov 13.
The accident happened at 3.15am at the junction of Orchard Road and Handy Road, the police said.
In a video of the accident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a taxi is seen driving towards a pedestrian crossing before hitting the woman, who has a mobile phone in her hand.
She appears dazed after being hit as she sits on the road, and a man is seen running out of the vehicle to tend to her.
The woman was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
The driver, a 67-year-old man, is assisting the police with investigations.
