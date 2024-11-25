 Water pipe bursts overnight in Clementi, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Water pipe bursts overnight in Clementi

A water pipe next to Block 324 Clementi Ave 5 burst overnight, affecting nearby properties.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM TAN WU MENG/FACEBOOK
Angelica Ang for The Straits Times
Nov 25, 2024 11:14 am

Homes and businesses in Clementi are affected by a water pipe that burst in the wee hours of the morning on Nov 25.

The burst water pipe was next to Block 324 Clementi Ave 5, according to a Facebook post by Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng. He visited the affected site at around 7.30am on Nov 25.

Mr Tan said that some nearby homes and businesses have been affected, and that urgent repairs are currently ongoing.

National water agency PUB, Land Transport Authority and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council are assisting affected residents while the pipe is repaired, he added.

A video of the affected area posted by Mr Tan shows the outdoor walkway of the block being covered with brownish water.

Those affected can contact the Clementi Community Centre at 6776-1670, or e-mail Mr Tan at dr.tan.w.m@gmail.com

Surrounding HDB blocks had their water supply disrupted, including Blocks 89, 90, 91 Tanglin Halt Road.
Commonwealth BTO works damage pipe, disrupt water supply

