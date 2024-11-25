Water pipe bursts overnight in Clementi

Homes and businesses in Clementi are affected by a water pipe that burst in the wee hours of the morning on Nov 25.

The burst water pipe was next to Block 324 Clementi Ave 5, according to a Facebook post by Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng. He visited the affected site at around 7.30am on Nov 25.

Mr Tan said that some nearby homes and businesses have been affected, and that urgent repairs are currently ongoing.

National water agency PUB, Land Transport Authority and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council are assisting affected residents while the pipe is repaired, he added.

A video of the affected area posted by Mr Tan shows the outdoor walkway of the block being covered with brownish water.

Those affected can contact the Clementi Community Centre at 6776-1670, or e-mail Mr Tan at dr.tan.w.m@gmail.com