2 suffer minor injuries in Woodlands fire

A fire involving combustible materials in a skip bin broke out in Woodlands on Sept 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident near Block 870 Woodlands Street 81 at about 4.30pm.

The blaze was extinguished using two water jets.

Two people suffered minor injuries but they declined to be taken to the hospital, said SCDF.

It added that it understands that some members of the public tried to put out the fire before its team arrived.

“SCDF will be reaching out to commend them for their public-spirited acts,” it added.

In a TikTok video posted by user @amritpalsingh7, at least three people can be seen using water hoses in an attempt to douse the flames from a skip bin, a big container used to collect debris.

Firefighters are seen directing the water jets at the bin from the ground floor and the second floor of a nearby flat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.