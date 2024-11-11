 Fire breaks out in unoccupied MBS room, quickly extinguished, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Fire breaks out in unoccupied MBS room, quickly extinguished

In a video posted on video-sharing platform TikTok, a fire can be seen in the hotel room.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SWIZZYINSG/TIKTOK
Elaine Lee for The Straits Times
Nov 11, 2024 12:51 pm

A fire broke out in the balcony of a 12th floor hotel room in Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on the evening of Nov 10.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 10 Bayfront Avenue at 9.25pm.

In a video posted on video-sharing platform TikTok, a fire can be seen in the hotel room.

The fire happened at the balcony area of a unit that was under renovation, said SCDF.

The hotel room, located at Hotel Tower 3, was unoccupied, according to an MBS spokesperson.

SCDF added that the fire was extinguished using two hose reels by the company’s emergency response team before they arrived.

“No one was injured in this incident,” the MBS spokesperson said, adding that it is investigating the cause of the fire with the authorities.

