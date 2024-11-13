2 taken to hospital, 1 arrested in altercation at Kinex mall

One man dislocated his right shoulder and suffered two bite wounds after an altercation at Kinex mall on Nov 9.

A man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt following an altercation with two other men at Kinex mall in Tanjong Katong on Nov 9.

The two men were taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH), with one suffering a dislocated shoulder and bites to his palm and scalp, while the other sustained scratches on his face.

The man with the dislocated shoulder, who gave his name as Sam, was given 23 days of hospitalisation leave, while his friend Dan was given an MC for two days. Both men declined to give their real names.

Dan, a 30-year-old sales executive, told The Straits Times that the altercation took place after the suspect allegedly touched him inappropriately. Dan and Sam, a 28-year-old vehicle mechanic, were exiting the toilet on the mall’s third floor when the incident took place.

The two men said they did not know the suspect, who was entering the toilet at the time. The duo added that they confronted the suspect both before he entered the restroom and after he came out. They called the police and one of them filmed their exchange after the suspect emerged from the restroom.

In the video, the suspect denies touching Dan before walking away.

Sam said that he and Dan followed the man around the mall after calling the police, worried that he might get away.

The three men then broke into a fight near the lift lobby on the same floor, according to the pair.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they were alerted to the incident at 9.45pm and 9.55pm respectively. The SCDF took two men to CGH, while the police arrested a 29-year-old man for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

Sam’s fiancee, who gave her name as Shan, said of his injuries: “Sam’s daily routine is disrupted. He can’t work normally, and surgery may be required.”