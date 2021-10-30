22 men arrested for online child sexual exploitation activities

SINGAPORE The police have arrested 22 men in an islandwide operation targeting online child sexual exploitation activities.

In a four week operation, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids at multiple locations including Tampines, Hougang, Choa Chu Kang, Dakota, Compassvale, Pasir Ris, Bukit Batok East and Boon Lay.

Electronic devices including computers, mobile phones and hard disks were seized, said the police.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to five years and also be liable to a fine or caning.

Those who distribute, sell or offer child abuse material for sale, or have in their possession child abuse material for the purpose of such distribution, sale or offer for sale, and know or have reason to believe that the material is child abuse material, shall also be guilty of an offence, said the police.

Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt sternly in accordance with the law, they said.