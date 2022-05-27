295 people under probe over job, rental, love scams involving more than $5.5m

Victims of the scammers lost more than $5.5 million.

Nearly 300 people linked to more than 746 scam cases, including job, loan, rental and Internet love scams, are assisting the police with investigations.

Of the 295 suspected scammers and money mules, there are 199 men and 96 women, aged between 16 and 80, the police said on Friday (May 27).

In all, the victims lost more than $5.5 million, the police added.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence. These are linked to business e-mail and government official impersonation, e-commerce, investment and other scams.

The suspects were caught during a two-week operation between May 14 and 26 conducted by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

The police said: "To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. Money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit the Scam Alert website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may also call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at the website.