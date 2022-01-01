3 couples in Singapore welcome New Year babies at the stroke of midnight

As the nation ushered in 2022, three couples in separate hospitals welcomed their newborns who were all delivered on Saturday (Jan 1), at the stroke of midnight.

Mr Chong Chin Teck and Madam Teoh Pei Ferng, whose daughter was due on Jan 5, had avoided any countdown plans "in case of an early surprise".

And the early surprise came on Friday morning, when Madam Teoh, 35, an accountant, started having labour pains. The couple rushed to Mount Alvernia Hospital, where Madam Teoh endured seven hours of labour and received an epidural to ease the pain.

"We had a feeling she would arrive early because two years ago, our first daughter was also born one week early," Mr Chong, 41, a finance manager, said on Saturday.

Around 11.30pm, they realised there was a chance their girl's birthday would be on New Year's Day. "At the time, we just wanted the baby out safely as soon as possible," said Mr Chong.

Their baby girl arrived the moment the clock struck 12, weighing in at 2.84kg. She does not have a name yet, as the couple plan to consult a fengshui master to find a suitable name.

The hospital presented the couple with hampers and $188 in cash.

Mr Chong said: "The date makes her birth even more memorable. Everyone counts down in front of a TV, but I joined my wife at the hospital and it was a different kind of anticipation."

At Parkway East Hospital, a couple grew anxious when they received news that their first child could be delivered through caesarean section, as the baby's heartbeat showed signs of distress.

Mr Syahir Mohd Reduan, 29, who works in real estate, said: "My wife started to feel anxious because we have been praying and (hoping for) a normal birth all along."

But their worries were lifted as their baby's vital signs improved hours later. She was delivered naturally at midnight.

Mr Syahir Mohd Reduan (centre) and his wife Norfatinah Djanamar with their daughter Daniya Iman, together with (from left) Parkway East director of nursing Rowena Yeo and CEO Ivan Khor. PHOTO: PARKWAY EAST HOSPITAL

Pre-school teacher Norfatinah Djanamar, 26, said her daughter, who weighed 3.23kg, is named Daniya Iman, which means kind-hearted and close to faith.

At KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Mr Ray Fong and Ms Caricia Ho also welcomed their first child at midnight.

It marked an end to a draining week, as Ms Ho, 24, had been kept awake till 4am every night by the incessant kicking of her child in her womb. She decided to follow her doctor's advice to check into the hospital to induce labour on Thursday.

Her water bag broke just after the couple had brunch on Friday at the foodcourt of the hospital, and they rushed upstairs for medical attention.

She was in labour for more than 12 hours.

Mr Ray Fong and his wife Caricia Ho with their baby girl Ann. PHOTO: KK WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

"When (baby Ann) came out, everyone looked at the clock. There were four zeroes," Ms Ho, who works in retail, recalled. "A New Year's programme was playing on TV and my husband asked me if I noticed they had just ended the countdown."

Ann weighed 2.7kg and was born 10 days earlier than expected.

Mr Fong, 38, a sales designer, said: "Her eyes were wide open and she was looking around. She is a New Year gift to us."