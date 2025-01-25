5 hospitalised after SLE multi-vehicle crash

The accident happened on the Seletar Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway at about 9.40am.

A motorcyclist, a driver, a van driver and two lorry passengers were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on an expressway on Jan 24.

The accident happened on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) at about 9.40am, said the police.

It involved a tipper truck, a van, a motorcycle, a lorry and a car.

The injured were a 29-year-old motorcyclist, a 65-year-old car driver, a 62-year-old van driver and two passengers from the lorry, aged 41 and 49. All were conscious when taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the five were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Officers had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate one person found trapped in the lorry’s driver’s seat.

A video posted on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page on Jan 24 showed traffic crawling to a halt on the expressway, with several emergency vehicles at the scene.

The front of the van and the car were badly damaged.

The Land Transport Authority had put up an alert on X at 10.04am, advising motorists to avoid lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4 on the SLE because of the accident.

Transport operator SBS Transit followed suit at 10.24am, informing commuters that bus services 39, 161 and 168 were being delayed. Normal operations resumed at 12.28pm.

Investigations are ongoing.