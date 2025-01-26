 7-car pile-up in Bukit Merah, second multi-vehicle crash of the day, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
7-car pile-up in Bukit Merah, second multi-vehicle crash of the day

The accident took place in Jalan Bukit Merah, towards New Bridge Road. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Jan 26, 2025 08:26 am

An accident on Jan 24 involving a taxi and seven cars in Jalan Bukit Merah was the second multiple-vehicle accident to take place that day.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Jalan Bukit Merah, towards New Bridge Road, at about 5.25pm.

A 56-year-old male taxi driver and two car passengers, aged 60 and 74, were taken conscious to hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In photos of the accident posted to the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page on Jan 24, three cars and one taxi that appear to be involved in the collision are seen taking up three lanes, with the back bumper of one of the cars almost falling off. The front part of the car is rammed into the car on its right.

Earlier that day, an accident involving a tipper truck, a van, a motorcycle, a lorry and a car had taken place on the Seletar Expressway, towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, at about 9.40am.

A 29-year-old motorcyclist, a 65-year-old car driver, a 62-year-old van driver and two passengers from the lorry, aged 41 and 49, were taken conscious to hospital.

 

