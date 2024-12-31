3 men allegedly rig bid for Sultan Mosque project

A director of a consulting company allegedly instigated the directors of two other firms to prepare fictitious quotations which were later submitted to Sultan Mosque as quotations for its digitalisation project.

Mohamad Daud A Rahim, 60, a director of Qirom Consulting at the time of the alleged offences, is said to have instigated Mohd Nasir Mohd Sairi and Mohd Nasral Awang to do so between August and October 2022.

Nasral, 44, was then a director of Onaga Sys, while Nasir, 59 was a director of Fatiin Multimedia at the time.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement: “These fictitious quotations were allegedly intended to mislead... Sultan Mosque into believing that Fatiin Multimedia and Onaga Sys were prepared to undertake the digitalisation project for the (mosque) at the quoted prices.

“Daud allegedly intended to deceive Sultan Mosque into believing that Qirom Consulting, (which) also submitted a quotation for the digitalisation project, had submitted a quotation that was competitive.”

On Dec 31, Daud was charged with two counts of instigating another person to falsify accounts.

Nasral and Nasir were each handed one count of intentionally aiding him over such accounts.

Daud was also charged with two counts of giving a fictitious quotation to a manager at Sultan Mosque to deceive the place of worship – offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

According to court documents, he allegedly instigated Nasir to falsify accounts sometime in August and September 2022.

Nasir is then said to have prepared a fictitious quotation for $24,900 and Daud allegedly gave it to a manager at Sultan Mosque on Sept 1 that year.

Daud is also accused of instigating Nasral to falsify accounts in October 2022.

Nasral allegedly prepared a fictitious quotation for $56,000 and Daud is said to have given it to the same manager on Oct 28 that year.

CPIB did not state if the project was later awarded to Daud’s firm.

On Dec 31, a fourth man identified as Mohd Zairil Ismail, 53, was charged with one count each of giving false information to a public servant and being in possession of a pepper spray.

The CPIB said in its statement that he was a senior manager with the Mosque-Madrasah-Wakaf Shared Services (MMWSS) at the time of the alleged offences.

He is accused of lying to a deputy director at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on or around June 16, 2023. MMWSS is a committee under Muis.

Zairil allegedly told the Muis officer that he did not have any personal or financial interest in Qirom Consulting.

He is also said to have stated that he had never received any payments from the firm.

The CPIB and court documents did not disclose details about his alleged links to Qirom Consulting.

Separately, Zairil is accused of having pepper spray in his possession on or around Sept 5, 2023.

Nasral is a Malaysian, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, while the three other men are Singaporeans.

The cases involving Nasral, Nasir and Zairil have been adjourned to Jan 28, 2025. Daud’s case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 11, 2025.

For each count of falsifying an account, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For each charge under the PCA, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.

If convicted of being in possession of pepper spray, Zairil can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.