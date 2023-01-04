3 men arrested, over 4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs

Investigations revealed that the men were allegedly engaged to retrieve the hidden cigarettes and repack them for delivery.

Three men were arrested and more than 4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs in an operation on Dec 30.

The total duty evaded was more than $387,000, while the goods and services tax (GST) evaded was over $30,000.

The Singaporeans, aged between 28 and 30, were nabbed by Customs officers at the loading and unloading bay of an industrial building in Ubi Crescent. They were spotted near a van and officers found 1,124 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the vehicle and at the bay.

Follow-up checks on a unit in the same building uncovered another 3,020 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in mattresses.

Investigations revealed that the men were allegedly engaged to retrieve the hidden cigarettes and repack them for delivery.

The cigarettes and the van were seized in the operation.

Court proceedings against the three men are ongoing.

It is an offence to buy, sell, convey, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal with duty-unpaid goods.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both. Vehicles used in such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg