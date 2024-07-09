3 taken to hospital after fire in Jurong West flat

SCDF said the living room of a unit on the first storey was on fire when they arrived.

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Jurong West Housing Board flat on July 9.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 448 Jurong West Street 42 at about 10am, with a person reportedly trapped in one of the bedrooms.

About 10 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

While a team of firefighters was fighting the fire in the living room, another team of firefighters used a power saw to cut the window grill at the rear of the unit and rescued the person.

Firefighters who responded to the blaze hail from Jurong Fire Station and Bishan Fire Station.

The fire, which was extinguished with a water jet, caused the rest of the unit to sustain heat and soot damage.

The person rescued was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Meanwhile, two occupants from a neighbouring unit were also assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to SGH.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In 2023, there were 970 fires in residential buildings, an increase of 3.7 per cent from 935 fires in 2022, according to SCDF’s emergency medical services, fire and enforcement statistics for 2023.