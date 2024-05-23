3 taken to hospital after past-midnight chain collision

A 54-year-old male car driver, a 63-year-old male taxi driver and his 40-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital.

Three people were taken to the hospital following a chain collision on the PIE early on May 22.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved three cars and a taxi, on the PIE or Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport at 1.55am.

A 54-year-old male car driver, a 63-year-old male taxi driver and his 40-year-old male passenger were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the three were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com show a ComfortDelGro taxi caught between a dark-coloured sedan and a light-coloured car.

In a video of the incident, posted by user Shafie Sham in the comment section of the post, the two rightmost lanes of the three-lane expressway are seen to be closed off. At least one ambulance can be seen in the video.

Police investigations are ongoing.