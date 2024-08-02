323 people under probe for scams involving over $10m

The police said on Aug 2 that the 216 men and 107 women are thought to have been involved in more than 1,100 scams where victims reportedly lost over $10 million.

A total of 323 people aged between 15 and 71 are under investigation for allegedly acting as scammers or money mules.

The police said on Aug 2 that the 216 men and 107 women are thought to have been involved in more than 1,100 scams where victims reportedly lost over $10 million.

These cases mainly involved e-commerce scams, investment scams, friend impersonation scams, internet love scams and job scams.

The suspects were hauled up during a two-week operation conducted between July 19 and Aug 1 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

The suspects are being investigated for allegedly cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence, the police said.

Those found guilty of cheating face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, be fined up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying out unlicensed payment services carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

“The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said the police.

There were 46,563 scam cases reported in 2023, the highest number since the police started tracking such cases in 2016, and 46.8 per cent higher than the 31,728 cases in 2022.

In total, scam victims in Singapore lost $651.8 million in 2023.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines, said the police, adding that they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with information about such scams can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.