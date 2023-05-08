 35 residents evacuated after kitchen in Pasir Ris flat catches fire, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

35 residents evacuated after kitchen in Pasir Ris flat catches fire

35 residents evacuated after kitchen in Pasir Ris flat catches fire
The SCDF was alerted to a fire at a second-storey HDB flat at Block 571 Pasir Ris Street 53 at 9.15pm on May 7, 2023.PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Isabelle Liew
May 08, 2023 09:16 am

About 35 residents were evacuated and one person was taken to hospital after a flat in Pasir Ris caught fire on Sunday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post late on Sunday that it was alerted to a fire at a second-storey Housing Board flat at Block 571 Pasir Ris Street 53 at 9.15pm.

When SCDF firefighters arrived, a fire was raging in the kitchen of the unit. They extinguished the blaze using a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet.

“As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit sustained heat and soot damage,” SCDF said.

Five people managed to get out of the flat before SCDF officers arrived.

One person from a neighbouring unit was taken to Changi General Hospital after feeling dizzy.

The SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at a second-storey Housing Board flat at Block 147 Tampines Avenue 5 at 8.10am on May 8.
Singapore

60 residents evacuated from Tampines block after flat catches fire

Related Stories

68 people on board ferry from S’pore to Batam safe after fire breaks out

150 people evacuated after Sembawang flat catches fire, 1 person taken to hospital

2 children taken to KKH after second-hand air-con unit catches fire, explodes

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

[Fire @ Block 571, Pasir Ris Street 53] At about 9:15 p.m., SCDF was alerted to a fire at the abovementioned...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Sunday, May 7, 2023
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FIRESSCDFPasir Ris