36 rescued after two ships collide near Pedra Branca

An injured crewman being attended to at Singapore General Hospital after being airlifted there on RSAF’s Rescue 10 H225M medium-lift helicopter.

Thirty-six crew members from two ships were rescued in waters about 55km north-east of Pedra Branca after the vessels caught fire in the early hours of July 19.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement that 26 of the 40 crew members on one of the vessels – the Sao Tome and Principe-flagged tanker Ceres I – remain on board to fight the fire.

The 22-member crew on board the Singapore-flagged tanker Hafnia Nile have all been rescued, MPA added.

Both ships caught fire at about 6am, in a part of the sea that falls within Singapore’s Maritime Search and Rescue Region. So far, there have been no reports of an oil spill.

Pedra Branca is an island located at the eastern entrance of the Singapore Strait, about 24 nautical miles east of Singapore.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for Hafnia said a collision between both tankers led to the blaze. Shipping company Hafnia is the operator of Hafnia Nile.

All crew members have been accounted for, MPA said. The Republic of Singapore Navy ship RSS Supreme, which was near the two ships, picked up 16 of the 22 crew members from Hafnia Nile.

The remaining six, who were in a lifeboat, were picked up by a Malaysian government vessel and later transferred to the RSS Supreme, it added.

MPA said the Hafnia Nile crew is receiving medical attention on board the RSS Supreme, which is on its way to Singapore.

The Hafnia spokesman said: “Two seafarers have suffered minor injuries, while the remaining 20 crew members are understood to be in good condition.

“The families of the crew have been informed and are regularly updated on the situation.”

There was “no information” on any pollution as a result of the incident, he added.

The firm has also dispatched its appointed salvor – a person who salvages vessels at sea – to help with rescue efforts, he added.

A Singapore-flagged supply vessel, Dolphin 1, which was near the two ships, picked up 14 crew members from Ceres I.

Two of them were airlifted to Singapore General Hospital by a Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter.

None of the crew members from both ships are Singaporean, said MPA.

It added: “Salvage and firefighting assets have been arranged by both vessel owners to support the fire-fighting efforts and subsequent towing of the vessels to safety.”

Navigational traffic is not affected by the incident, MPA said.

According to vessel-tracking websites, Hafnia Nile was slated to arrive at the Japanese port of Kashima on July 27.

The vessel, which is listed as an oil products tanker, left Huelva, Spain, on June 10.

Ceres I, a crude oil tanker, was slated to arrive in Singapore at 9pm on July 11.