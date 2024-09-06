$4m boost for training, support for adults with disabilities

(From left) The Purple Parade chairwoman Rachel Ong, Temasek Foundation head of community networks & partnerships Woon Saet Nyoon, ARC(S) president Denise Phua and ARC(S) executive director Jacelyn Lim officiating the launch of the Flourish for Life Centre on Sept 6.

Fear of fire and heat deter Mr Choo Jun Wei from cooking at home, but the 28-year-old made scrambled eggs for breakfast at Flourish for Life centre at Ang Mo Kio on Sept 6.

The warehouse assistant is one of five participants with autism undergoing a three-day, stay-in training programme to equip themselves with independent living skills such as preparing simple meals and doing laundry. The programme started on Sept 5.

“This is like a show flat,” he said of the stay-in studios, which are furnished like a home. “It’s like I am living independently, and I have learnt how to do household chores properly.”

The Temasek Foundation – Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) Supported Living and Training Programme was launched by the foundation and the centre in partnership with The Purple Parade Limited (TPPL) on Sept 6.

TPPL is a not-for-profit charity which aims to bring about greater inclusiveness and recognition of the abilities of the disability community in Singapore.

The foundation will be setting aside $4 million over three years to help persons with disabilities (PWDs) aged 18 years old and above to build capabilities in independent living, healthier living and lifelong learning.

It will be managed under TPPL in its new role as a regrantor, where about $600,000 has been allocated for this programme.

Regranting is a process by which an organisation distributes funds to non-profits or community groups to carry out specific projects to extend reach and social impact.

This initiative is for persons aged 18 and above with autism, with low to moderate support needs.

They face the “post-18 cliff effect” – a situation where support services drop off sharply and there is limited support for their needs when they turn 18 and graduate from special education schools.

The new programme will provide them with autism-focused, structured and real-life training in areas such as self-management, home management and community participation.

It is part of Autism Research Centre (Singapore)’s, or ARC(S)’s, life skills training series, Flourish For Life, which was established with support from Autism Association (Singapore).

Under Flourish For Life, ARC(S) will progressively develop and expand its services to address the needs of individuals with autism. These include a play book to support life planning and care planning for the future, as well as more lifelong learning opportunities.

Ms Denise Phua, president of ARC(S), said while much progress has been made to support the autism community, there are still significant gaps in provisions for such adults.

“There is an urgent need to expand the range of services and support across the lifespan to meet the needs of the diverse profiles of adults on the spectrum,” said Ms Phua.

“With training and support, individuals on the autism spectrum can thrive in living, learning and working.”

Ms Phua, who is also mayor of Central Singapore District, said the programme may eventually be adapted for other persons with disabilities beyond autism.

Ms Rachel Ong, chairperson of TPPL and MP for West Coast GRC, said TPPL’s mission is to champion inclusion and celebrate the abilities of people with special needs.

“With Temasek Foundation’s partnership in regranting, we will identify and support impactful programmes that empower persons with disabilities to lead dignified and meaningful lives,” she said.

“We are delighted to work with ARC(S) to advance its efforts in uplifting the special needs community, as our pilot programme.”

Ms Woon Saet Nyoon, Temasek Foundation’s head of community networks and partnerships, said the foundation is heartened to be a catalyst for the inaugural pilot programme to enable post-18 PWDs to live independently through support and training.

Caregivers, too, are given training to support those individuals with autism.

Mr Choo’s mother, Madam Yvonne Tai, said the course helps him to be more independent. He has to be reminded to wash dishes after meals or hang laundry at their Bedok residence.

“This will prepare him for independent living,” she said. “I don’t want his house to be a cockroach’s home next time.”

The 58-year-old housewife quit her accountant job more than 20 years ago to look after her only child.

“Parents of special needs children always worry what will happen to them when we are not around,” she said.

“I hope there is a village or community living facility, just like what we have for the aged now, to support their needs.”

About 7,000 people with autism aged 18 and above are known to the Ministry of Social and Family Development and disability agency SG Enable as they have applied for or enrolled in disability support schemes or programmes.

Under the Enabling Masterplan 2030, the task force for Developing New Community Living Models for Persons with Disabilities was set up to explore how Singapore could enhance and extend the current range of support for people with disabilities to live well in the community across life stages.

The task force will be releasing its recommendations later.

Adults on the autism spectrum and caregivers who are keen to find out more about the independent living skills courses can visit the ARC(S) website at autism.org.sg