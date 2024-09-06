Sept 7 South Africa (Turffontein/Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(4) FETCHING FLYER ran second last time at her first 1,600m test. Can go one better.

(8) GLAMOROUS LADY has a similar profile. Should relish the 1,600m for the first time.

(1) TIK TOK ADDICTION and (6) RADIANT HEAT can also make their presence felt.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) BE MERRY ran third in a 1,400m Listed race when last seen and can open her account on her 3YO debut.

(1) LOVE STORY would have come on and can pose a threat.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomers (9) SWEET NOTHINGS and (3) PINK PIGEON.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) THE SPECIALIST once ran second in a 1,600m Grade 1. Watch his 3YO debut for a new stable.

(5) MOUNT PINATUBO made no impression in the same race from a wide draw. More of a threat over this shorter trip.

(1) FOSTINOVO and (6) BEAMONESQUE can be competitive.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(9) BOUNDLESS ENERGY ran third on debut as a 2YO in open company over 1,100m. Can make winning return over more ground.

Watch well-bred newcomers (10) ZEITZ and (11) LEE VALLEY.

(6) FIRINGONALLENGINES could also have more to offer.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) THE CANE TRAIN finished close-up as a gelding at his last three runs. Can open his account.

(1) ROLL OF THE DICE and (2) GAMER are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,600m race.

(9) JAHAM has benefited from the experience of his debut.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) ON MY HONOUR finished an encouraging second on debut over 1,250m and could go one better over more ground.

(6) DUBBELOSIX was difficult to load on debut. Stick with him.

(10) JOUEUR DE FLUTE is a threat on his last-start second over course and distance.

Newcomer (7) REPETITION and gelded (2) ARDABIL are others to consider.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(5) FLAG BEARER ran second three times in a row. He finished behind re-opposing (1) EIGER SANCTION over 2,000m last time but can reverse the form on 4kg better terms.

Last-start winner (3) STREISAND will be even better over this trip.

(4) CALLABURN has claims too.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) CUMBRE VIEJA has finished second in three consecutive starts. The booking of champion jockey Richard Fourie bodes well.

(10) LATE DECEMBER has another wide draw to overcome but should play a leading role, nonetheless.

(8) ROYAL PORT LOUIS and (9) GIVETHATMANABELLS will strip fitter. Should both fare well.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(2) SALENIO PENINSULA belied her inexperience to make a winning 1,000m debut. Pays to follow her progress.

(7) DANCING DORA and (8) MIX THE MAGIC will keep their unexposed rival honest.

(1) BOOM BOOM is better than his disappointing last starts suggest. Can make his presence felt.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(7) JET TO THE SUN ran second to Grade 1-placed and multiple Grade 2/Grade 3 winner Double Grand Slam. Can handle first 1,600m test.

(3) EXQUISITE has a similar profile. Fourie’s booking is a plus.

(8) SANSA STARK and (2) FAIRFIELD have the form and experience to earn a minor cheque.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(1) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE could be vulnerable under top-weight 61kg, but is in good health and may have even more to offer.

(5) SO SEDUCTIVE could pose more of a threat.

(4) SECOND BREATH and unexposed (6) QUEEN OF FIRE are not to be taken lightly.

Race 12 (1,800m)

(1) MOHANDAS has rediscovered form, albeit over slightly further, dropped to his current mark. He could represent the value in the race from gate No 1.

(7) IGNATIUS and last-start winner (10) SUDDEN SONG also have the means to play leading roles.

(11) GREENLAND is not without a chance either.

Race 13 (1,450m)

(3) UNZEN won a similar contest over 1,400m on the Standside track, beating Grade 1 winner Main Defender. A four-point penalty is unlikely to halt him.

(2) ZINOVI has tightened up since his third in a 1,200m Listed race on his return from a layoff, during which he was gelded. Go close.

(7) TSAR BOMBA is dangerous to discount under just 50kg.

(1) PUERTO MANZANO has the means to pose a threat, even under a hefty 62kg. Races well fresh.

Race 14 (1,250m)

(7) PLEASE BE TRUE and (10) ONE LINER are unexposed 3YO colts by champion freshman sire One World. Both will progress after promising juvenile campaigns.

(5) TRIPPI’S SILK and (9) WINTER PEARL have the form and experience to keep their younger rivals honest.

Race 15 (1,450m)

(3) GOLDEN PAVILION should give another honest account of himself but the value may lie with (6) MOONLIGHT TRADER, who had excuses last time and is capable of better.

(5) SECRET RECIPE strips fitter after a Poly comeback run.

(2) FORCE DE DIEU has improved after joining the Robyn Klaasen outfit and should remain competitive on his handicap debut.

Race 16 (1,250m)

(7) QUESTIONING, unbeaten in two starts on this track (over 1,400m), and (1) SILVER FALCON appeal in a competitive sprint.

Last-start winner (3) WE’RE JAMMING ought to remain competitive, too. However, even though jockey Grant van Niekerk steered him to victory in August, he rides well-weighted (12) BEREAVE instead from a wide gate.