4 drivers nabbed for illegal S'pore-M'sia chauffeuring

Drivers who are caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services can be fined up to $3,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Four drivers were arrested by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Aug 7 for providing illegal cross-border chauffeured services between Singapore and Malaysia.

Their Malaysian-registered vehicles were also seized, LTA wrote in a Facebook post on Aug 8.

LTA said it takes these offences seriously.

Drivers who are caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services, including cross-border trips without a valid public service vehicle licence can be fined up to $3,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

In addition, vehicles involved may also be forfeited.

LTA reminded the public to avoid using these services for their own safety.

“For your safety, do avoid using these services as they are not only illegal, but may also lack adequate insurance coverage which poses a serious risk for passengers, should an accident occur,” the agency said.

In February, LTA said four drivers were nabbed during its recent enforcement operation for providing similar cross-border rides.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat had then said that he had asked LTA to conduct undercover operations to catch errant drivers.

Checks by The Straits Times on Aug 8 found that several Facebook pages, Telegram groups, websites and more than 20 listings on online marketplace Carousell are still offering cross-border chauffeur services targeted at travellers from Singapore.

One website with a Malaysian contact number offered a ride from Singapore to Mount Austin in Johor Bahru from $100 with a multi-purpose vehicle.

There was no mention of insurance coverage or the required licence to operate cross-border services on the website.