4 men arrested, over 9,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs

Three of the men were nabbed after Customs officers raided a unit in an industrial building at Sunview Road.

Four men were arrested and more than 9,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs in an operation on Dec 9.

Three Singaporeans, aged between 18 and 32, were nabbed after Customs officers raided a unit in an industrial building at Sunview Road and found 9,069 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in boxes, said Singapore Customs on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that the men were allegedly engaged by unknown persons to receive and repack duty-unpaid cigarettes.

They had allegedly received the duty-unpaid cigarettes from a Malaysia-registered lorry, which had delivered the cigarettes to the industrial unit.

A Malaysian, 40, suspected to be the driver of the lorry, was subsequently arrested at Tuas Checkpoint on the same day. The lorry was seized in the operation.

The total evaded duty amounted to about $928,000, while evaded goods and services tax (GST) was $71,890.

Investigations are ongoing.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both. Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg