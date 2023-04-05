400,000 have switched to FairPrice app before Kopitiam card is discontinued after June 30

About 400,000 people holding Kopitiam cards have made the switch to the FairPrice digital app since March 1 as the deadline nears for the card to be discontinued after June 30.

Of these cardholders, seven in 10 have converted the stored value balance amount on the cards into Linkpoints on the app, the FairPrice Group said on Wednesday.

Top-ups for Kopitiam cards ended on March 1.

In response to queries, FairPrice said more than 1.3 million Kopitiam cards are in circulation, and the 400,000 patrons who have switched to using the app make up about 30 per cent of cardholders.

Cardholders will be able to use the stored value in their cards till June 30, after which those who have not switched to the app will lose the remainder amount.

To ease the transition to the app, Kopitiam has stationed more than 80 digital buddies at selected times at 15 high-volume outlets until June to help customers, especially seniors, download the FairPrice app and start redeeming Linkpoints.

The digital buddies will be located in Kopitiam outlets islandwide, at locations such as Jurong Point, Tampines Mall, Lau Pa Sat and Northpoint City until June.

When the Kopitiam card is discontinued, customers who wish to still receive a 10 per cent discount on their purchases will have to pay for their meals using the FairPrice app, which is linked to a debit or credit card.

Customers can rack up Linkpoints every time they make a purchase at FairPrice Group businesses like its supermarkets, Cheers convenience stores and Unity pharmacies.

The points can be used to pay for groceries at FairPrice supermarkets and meals at Kopitiam outlets. One hundred Linkpoints is equivalent to $1 so, for example, a $3 breakfast set at Kopitiam can be redeemed with 300 Linkpoints.

The FairPrice Group said the number of customers using the FairPrice app has doubled over the last 12 months. In March, it recorded 1.1 million active users.

The app also allows customers to skip the physical queue by pre-ordering their meals using the Click and Collect service at 26 participating Kopitiam outlets.

The FairPrice Group said more than three million trays of eggs, 1.2 million bags of rice, 700,000 cups of coffee and tea, and 68,000 breakfast sets have been ordered by Singapore residents through the app and online store.

FairPrice group chief executive Vipul Chawla said: “Since the pandemic, we’ve seen an acceleration in (FairPrice) app usage and customers are now much more comfortable with digital modes of payment and engagement.”