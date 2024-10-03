One day’s notice of impending layoffs by Dyson unacceptable

Executives recently axed by consumer electronics giant Dyson may be able to seek help from the United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries (UWEEI) union to ensure their retrenchment benefits are fair.

However, the union must first confirm who the affected workers are and their job levels, which is information Dyson did not share with it, said UWEEI executive secretary Patrick Tay on Oct 2.

The union earlier said on Oct 1 that these workers appeared to fall outside the scope of representation allowed under the collective agreement with the company.

His remarks were made after Dyson laid off an undisclosed number of workers on Oct 1.

Mr Tay, who is also a labour MP, reiterated on Oct 2 that the UWEEI is disappointed that it was informed of the retrenchment exercise only a day before, on Sept 30.

“This is unacceptable as it does not give sufficient time for discussion between Dyson and UWEEI to ensure not just a fair, but also a responsible and progressive, retrenchment exercise,” said Mr Tay.

He added that more time for discussion would allow affected workers to be better supported.

The short notice is also not in accordance with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment, Mr Tay said, noting: “We are currently still trying to confirm details of the retrenchment package.

“We understand from some affected employees that they were told to keep it confidential or risk affecting their retrenchment package.”

Mr Tay said that the union believes the package offered is in line with the UWEEI norm of one month per year of service, but he also noted that it is not known if there is a cap.

“That is why we are concerned that we have not received more information from Dyson on who the affected workers are or their job levels as Section 30A of the Industrial Relations Act also allows UWEEI to represent executives individually on retrenchment benefits.”

He also said the UWEEI team has formed a task force to advise affected workers and help in their job searches.

“This is also a call-out to all workers in Dyson,” said Mr Tay.

“We stand behind you and ask you to join UWEEI so that we can better look after our members, especially our PMEs (professionals, managers and executives).”

The Straits Times has contacted Dyson for comment on UWEEI’s latest statement and asked the Ministry of Manpower for comment on Dyson’s exercise.