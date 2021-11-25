Singapore

5 residents suffer smoke inhalation after fire breaks out in Hougang flat kitchen

5 residents suffer smoke inhalation after fire breaks out in Hougang flat kitchen
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the fire at Block 537 Hougang Street 52 at about 5.45pm on Nov 24.PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Nov 25, 2021 10:50 am
 

SINGAPORE - Five people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a second-storey flat in Hougang on Wednesday (Nov 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that it was alerted to the fire at Block 537 Hougang Street 52 at about 5.45pm.

The fire involved the contents of a kitchen.

SCDF said that when its firefighters arrived, the Housing Board unit was still ablaze.

Donning breathing apparatus sets, they proceeded into the smoke-logged unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

About 20 residents from upper-floor units evacuated their homes because of the fire before SCDF's arrival.

SCDF trucks outside Les Amis restaurant on the ground floor of Shaw Centre at about noon on Nov 22, 2021.
Singapore

Fire breaks out at Les Amis Group's Spanish restaurant La Taperia

Related Stories

About a dozen people lifted car outside Parliament House to help accident victims

Injured worker in crane rescued from a height of 70m at Beach Road construction site

'I didn't even put on my slippers': Residents ran for their lives from fire at Pipit Road

"Five of them were overcome by the smoke while evacuating via the staircase near the burning unit," SCDF said.

They were taken to Singapore General Hospital and National University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

 

More on this topic

 
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCDFFIREShougang