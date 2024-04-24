 Biker dies in PIE accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Biker dies in PIE accident

The motorcyclist, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. PHOTO: SGROADSACCIDENTCOM/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu
Apr 24, 2024 03:06 pm

A man died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a lorry on the PIE on April 24.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at around 10.15am to the accident on the PIE towards the KJE after the Jalan Bahar exit.

The motorcyclist, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com shows two of the highway’s three lanes cordoned off. A blue police tent is seen on the road near a fallen motorcycle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities spiked by 44.7 per cent, claiming a total of 68 lives, according to figures issued by the police in February.

Mr Shaiful Amjad Basri was one of three motorists who were spotted by TP officers for responsible road behaviour on the first day of the “Reward the Sensible Motorists” Campaign on April 1, 2024.
Singapore

Traffic Police catch good motorists on Day 1 of campaign

Although motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in 2023.

They also accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents.

