5 teens arrested following video of boy getting punched, kicked

Five teenagers have been arrested over a bullying incident involving two boys who were filmed hitting a Qihua Primary School pupil.

The police said on Sept 25 that the teenagers involved in the incident have been identified and five of them were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

They said: “The police take a serious view of such acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law.

“We will not hesitate to take action and deal with the offenders in accordance with the law.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

A snippet of a four-minute video of the incident emerged online on Sept 20. It shows a boy wearing a black T-shirt punching a smaller boy wearing a Qihua Primary School uniform. In the background, another person can be heard saying “again, again” in Malay.

The pupil gets up after sinking to the ground, and receives more blows from the larger boy, who also kicks him in the abdomen.

Later in the same video, the boy in the black T-shirt is seen punching the uniformed boy in the head and kneeing his abdomen in a stairwell. He is joined by another boy in a grey hoodie, who kicks the pupil.

The school said in an earlier media reply that the pupils affected were being counselled, and it is working closely with their parents to ensure the well-being of all who were involved.

It did not give further details, including when the incident occurred.