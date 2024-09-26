 5 teens arrested following video of boy getting punched, kicked, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

5 teens arrested following video of boy getting punched, kicked

5 teens arrested following video of boy getting punched, kicked
Screengrab from the video circulating on Telegram.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Ang Qing for The Straits Times
Sep 26, 2024 07:29 am

Five teenagers have been arrested over a bullying incident involving two boys who were filmed hitting a Qihua Primary School pupil.

The police said on Sept 25 that the teenagers involved in the incident have been identified and five of them were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

They said: “The police take a serious view of such acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law.

“We will not hesitate to take action and deal with the offenders in accordance with the law.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

A snippet of a four-minute video of the incident emerged online on Sept 20. It shows a boy wearing a black T-shirt punching a smaller boy wearing a Qihua Primary School uniform. In the background, another person can be heard saying “again, again” in Malay.

3 arrested for suspected money mule activities, $500k seized
Singapore

3 arrested for suspected money mule activities, $500k seized

Related Stories

Cop allegedly pocketed $4k, told woman to lie in statement

Woman's parrot dies after grooming session

Cyclist, 83, dies in Toa Payoh accident, driver arrested

The pupil gets up after sinking to the ground, and receives more blows from the larger boy, who also kicks him in the abdomen.

Later in the same video, the boy in the black T-shirt is seen punching the uniformed boy in the head and kneeing his abdomen in a stairwell. He is joined by another boy in a grey hoodie, who kicks the pupil.

The school said in an earlier media reply that the pupils affected were being counselled, and it is working closely with their parents to ensure the well-being of all who were involved.

It did not give further details, including when the incident occurred.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policecrimeCHILDREN AND YOUTHEDUCATION AND SCHOOLS