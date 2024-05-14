50 study awards with internships open to ITE students

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said that he wants to see more Singaporeans from diverse backgrounds pursue careers in the finance industry.

Students at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can now apply for a scholarship with internship opportunities in the financial sector with institutions such as Maybank Singapore, OCBC and JPMorgan.

In this one-off arrangement, 50 eligible ITE students will receive a study award of $3,000 and a five-month internship offering an $800 allowance per month.

The scholarship is open to Singapore citizens who are in their final year of Higher Nitec courses at ITE’s School of Business and Services and the School of Electronics and Info-comm Technology.

They must have a GPA of 2.8 and above at the time of application, good conduct and attendance, and a passion to enter the financial sector or pursue a Work-Study Diploma in financial services after graduating from ITE.

Offered by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) to mark its 50th anniversary, the scholarship is a collaboration between IBF, ITE and 13 financial institutions.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who was the guest-of-honour at the scholarship launch held at ITE College East on May 14, said that the financial sector is growing, and he wants to see more Singaporeans from diverse backgrounds pursue careers in this industry.

“ITE graduates are part of this talent pipeline, and this scholarship will allow them to gain industry exposure and explore career opportunities in the financial sector,” said Mr Gan, who is also the deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Applications will be open online from May 14 to June 3. Eligible applicants will have to attend an interview in July.

Successful applicants will be offered the scholarship in August and serve their internships from October to Feb 28, 2025.