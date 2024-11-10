53 poly, ITE students learn ‘magic’ as interns at Disneyland

Mr Yuvaraj Sivarajan (left) and Ms Mechelle Ke are among the first batch of students from Singapore who started internships at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in September.

Some 53 polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students have headed to “the Happiest Place on Earth”, not to play but to work.

These students from Republic, Temasek, Ngee Ann and Nanyang polytechnics, as well as ITE, are among the first batch from Singapore who started internships at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in September. Their stints end in February 2025.

From managing hotel and park operations to handling merchandise to working in restaurants at the iconic theme park, the interns interact with guests – providing directions, addressing questions and managing the flow of crowds at certain attractions and rides.

This internship – known as the International College Programme – started in August 2024, and its first group of interns were hired from Singapore, said a spokeswoman for Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

The theme park has been running other internships and local programmes since 2005, where students – typically those from schools in Hong Kong – can gain training and work experience in hospitality, entertainment and other roles, she added.

Its staff members, including interns, come from more than 43 countries and regions including Thailand, the Philippines and India, the spokeswoman said.

Students went through a preparatory session led by a trainer from Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and were given information on travelling around Hong Kong. They are housed at Grand Bay View Hotel in Tsuen Wan.

They get a monthly allowance of HK$17,000 (S$2,900), complimentary theme park admission, discounts, medical insurance and transport subsidies. They applied for the internship and were interviewed by Disney.

Two months into the attachment, students said the work environment has been supportive, although their biggest challenge is the language barrier.

Mr Yuvaraj Sivarajan, 21, who is studying customer experience management with business management at Republic Polytechnic, struggled when guests asked about the fireworks show in Cantonese.

He turned to apps like Google Translate or simply showed guests a map of the theme park to guide them.

“I developed greater confidence and also learnt to adapt better, as well as persevere through challenges and gain more cultural awareness,” Mr Yuvaraj said. He hopes to bring home the skills he picked up in customer service, teamwork and problem-solving.

Republic Polytechnic student Tasha Lim, 19, who works at the front desk of the Disney Explorers Lodge, a hotel in the resort, experienced similar hurdles as she assisted guests, who spoke mainly Cantonese, with checking in at the hotel.

“I really struggled as I did not know what they were saying, especially when it’s a busy period and I cannot get my colleague to help me,” the hotel and hospitality management student said.

After a guest complained about her being too slow, she decided to memorise a script and basic phrases in Cantonese to speed up the check-in process.

Her manager later assigned her to an English service counter, where she could communicate more comfortably with English-speaking guests.

“Taking this internship was a big decision,” said Ms Lim, who had given up taking part in her final-year volleyball competitions for the attachment. “There were many overseas internships offered to us, but I specifically chose Disney because of its longstanding reputation for delivering magical experiences to its guests.”

Students said they learnt to adapt to different situations and grew in confidence, with supervisors and managers checking in on them occasionally.

Interning with Disneyland pushes her out of her comfort zone, said Ms Mechelle Ke, 19, from Nanyang Polytechnic.

“My confidence has definitely grown after working here, as I now feel more assured in my capabilities, which has helped me come out of my shell and will allow me to do the same in future jobs,” added the business management student. She interacts with guests and attends to their needs, as part of her park operations role.

Working at Disneyland is her “childhood dream come to life”, said Ms Ke, who had never visited the theme park as a child.

“Now, being part of that magic for others is something truly special,” she noted, adding that she chose international work experience over local internships.

Mr Wong Chun Kit, who is pursuing a Higher Nitec in hospitality operations, is one of seven ITE students interning at Disneyland. Describing the environment as “fast-paced”, he said he “constantly needs to be ready to switch roles, solve problems on the spot, and handle unexpected situations with calm and confidence”.

Attached to the guest services department, Mr Wong said a memorable experience came when he received his first tip from a guest, filling him with pride and motivation to do his job well.

The 18-year-old said: “Being part of something new is not only exciting but also a bit nerve-racking, knowing that the success of this programme may depend on our performance.

“I feel proud to be a pioneer in this internship, and I hope our positive experiences will pave the way for future students to have similar opportunities.”

The spokeswoman for Hong Kong Disneyland Resort said it is currently recruiting applicants for the next internship period, and hopes to run the international programme every year.