O-level computing students to get module exemption at NYP School of IT

Students at Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Information Technology, which is offering an exemption from a foundational learning unit for some first-year students.

From April 2025, students who passed O-level computing and enrol in Nanyang Polytechnic’s (NYP) School of Information Technology can apply for an exemption from the programming competency unit (CmU) module, a foundational learning unit all first-year IT students take.

The credit exemption allows students to save 60 curriculum hours over the semester. They can use that time to pursue professional certifications, participate in competitions, or work on projects with mentoring by industry veterans.

This exemption applies to the Common ICT Programme and all four diplomas – applied AI and analytics; business and financial technology; cyber security and digital forensics; and information technology – that the school offers.

A course manager will inform all eligible students of the option when their first year commences in April. The manager will also guide students on the application process.

First-year diploma student in cyber security and digital forensics Ker Hong Xuan, 18, said that he would have opted for this exemption if it had been available when he enrolled in 2024.

“I love the idea of freed-up curriculum time. I can join in the hackathons the school organises, and I could have got my Certified Ethical Hacker certification even earlier,” he added.

A recent curriculum review by NYP showed that the O-level computing subject and programming CmU have overlapping learning outcomes.

The data also showed that over the past cohorts at NYP, nine in 10 students who passed their O-level computing subject scored at least a B for programming CmU.