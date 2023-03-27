61-year-old man charged with carrying offensive weapon in public

The man was allegedly armed with a 39cm-long knife. A Swiss Army knife and a hammer were also taken from the man. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

A 61-year-old man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in public.

On Friday night, the police got a call about a man allegedly setting a house on fire in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, said the police in a statement on Sunday. He was also allegedly armed with a 39cm-long knife.

When officers arrived, the man allegedly brandished the knife and charged towards them, the statement said.

The officers had to use a Taser device on the man to disarm him after he refused to comply with orders to stop his aggressive behaviour. In the end, officers had to use force to subdue the man.

A Swiss Army knife and a hammer were also taken from the man, the statement added.

The statement said the police will not tolerate acts of violence that threaten people’s safety and officers performing their duties. It added that the police will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.