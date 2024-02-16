72-year-old man dies from injuries from Marsiling flat fire

One of the fires burned a 10th-floor unit at Block 4 Marsiling Road.

Two fires broke out at two flats in Marsiling Road on Feb 15. One resident was rushed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, but he later died there.

At Block 4, the 72-year-old man was found unconscious in the toilet of a 10th-floor unit by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and taken to the hospital.

A police spokesman said he died there.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 2.20am.

It said firefighters from Woodlands Fire Station forced their way into the smoke-logged home. The blaze, which involved contents of the living room, was extinguished with a water jet.

Someone was found unconscious in the toilet, and SCDF carried the person out and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The ambulance crew came shortly, and took over resuscitation efforts with an automated external defibrillator.

The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The police and the SCDF had evacuated about 35 people from the neighbouring units as a precaution.

At about 1pm, the SCDF was alerted to a second fire in the estate, this time at nearby Block 3.

SCDF said it involved items placed outside a ninth-floor unit, and the blaze was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

The police and SCDF evacuated about 10 people from the block.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, an MP at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, posted on Facebook about the fires.

Referring to the resident who died, he said: “We extend our deepest condolences and promise to offer our full support to the family during this difficult time.”

He said another resident was affected but survived.

Mr Zaqy said Marsiling Grassroots volunteers were helping affected residents, including rendering financial assistance and extending aid from the North West Community Development Council’s Emergency Relief Fund.

He added: “This tragedy is a stark reminder to us all to prioritise the value of preparedness in every home and to always be vigilant in keeping our loved ones safe.”