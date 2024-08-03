77 crow nests removed from stretch in Tampines

During the fledgling season between May and June, adult crows are very protective and would attack humans that come close to their young.

Some 77 crow nests have been removed from a stretch in Tampines in 2024, said Mr Baey Yam Keng as he gave an update following media reports of crow attacks on residents in July.

In a Facebook post on Aug 2, Mr Baey, an MP for Tampines GRC, said the National Parks Board (NParks) had conducted a survey after a crow attack at Block 485B Tampines Avenue 9 in mid-July.

Two crow fledglings were seen on the ground and had likely fallen from their nest. The fledglings were removed and the adult crows subsequently stopped behaving aggressively, said Mr Baey, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment, and Transport.

“This is because adult crows tend to display aggression when they sense danger close to their young, due to their protective instincts,” he added. “When their young are removed from site, the attacks stopped as there is nothing left to defend.”

This nest, along with three other nests, was removed by the Tampines Town Council. Five other nests were removed the following week from trees located within the area of Blocks 461 to 470 in Tampines Street 44.

With the help of the town council, 77 nests have been removed from the stretch of Tampines Street 42 to 45 in 2024, said Mr Baey. He added that the town council will continue to work with NParks on the trapping and culling of the birds.

Describing crows as "grudge-holding birds", Mr Baey urged residents not to disturb or show aggression towards the birds for no reason.

“If you are being attacked, take an alternate route and avoid dense trees where crows are roosting,” he said. “Crows have facial recognition abilities and are able to remember your face and target a particular person. It is best to avoid the area they are protecting.”

He advised residents to keep the surroundings litter-free, and to dispose of waste properly in secure and covered trash bins, as crows can easily tear trash bags open to take what they want.

Residents who grow fruits are also urged to harvest them regularly or cover them, so that crows do not see the fruits.

Those who feed their pets outdoors should also remove unfinished food promptly and clean up any spillage, said Mr Baey.

“You can also help by reporting sightings of crow nests to the town council, which will follow up to remove them,” he added.