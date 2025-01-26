Dog owners beware: Rodenticide in Serangoon Central

The Marine Parade Town Council said it conducts routine operations to manage the rodent population.

Stay alert if you are walking your dogs near Block 262 Serangoon Central, as the rat burrows in the area have been treated with rodenticides.

Facebook group Dogs Singapore user Matthew Koh, in a post, urged those walking their dogs to watch out for these burrows instead of staring at their phones.

His post is accompanied by a photo of a treated rat burrow, with white powder sprinkled around its entrance. It is marked with a sign bearing the logo and address of pest control company AZantz Services.

The sign indicates that the burrow was treated on Jan 23, and that wax bait and powder had been used.

Another Dogs Singapore Facebook user, Wei Jie, also urged dog owners to be careful after he spotted at least two treated burrows.

“My dog nearly sniffed it and I had to quickly pull her away, very worrying.”

Other users of the group shared their concerns about the small warning sign possibly being washed or blown away, saying that such treatments may also pose a danger to birds, cats and children.

Please stay away when you see this. Rats poison. Do remind your maids not to always glue their eyes on the phone while... Posted by Matthew Koh on Thursday, January 23, 2025

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson from the Marine Parade Town Council said the treatment mentioned in Mr Koh’s post is part of its routine operations, conducted weekly, to manage the rodent population in Serangoon Central.

Its appointed contractor, AZantz Services, carries out these treatments using National Environment Agency-approved rodenticides – a method “chosen for its effectiveness in targeting rodents directly at their burrows”.

Two rodent burrows identified near Block 262 Serangoon Central are being treated. Warning tags are placed at these burrows to alert passers-by, the town council’s spokesperson said.

“Public safety is of utmost importance, and we will further review our rodent eradication treatment operations to ensure a safe environment for residents and their pets,” added the spokesperson.

“Should there be any concerns about accidental exposure, we strongly advise seeking immediate medical attention.”

The spokesperson also urged residents to dispose of food waste properly in bins or bin chutes to reduce food sources for rodents.

Residents who spot any food waste left scattered around can call the town council on 1800-241-6487 or 1800-287-6530.