Bell, book, pen and more: 8 symbols presidential hopefuls can use in election

Presidential candidates can choose from a list of eight approved symbols before 12.30pm on Nomination Day on Aug 22.

These symbols will be placed next to the names of candidates on ballot papers, and can be used in campaigning if there is a contest for the presidency on Polling Day, which is on Sept 1.

The candidates can choose from the list of eight approved symbols – which also include a flashlight, tree and magnifying glass – before 12.30pm on Nomination Day on Aug 22.

The list was published on Friday on the government e-Gazette website, after being approved by Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui, who is the chief executive of the Housing and Development Board.

The Elections Department (ELD) had on Friday announced the dates for Nomination Day and Polling Day, kickstarting the process for the nation’s ninth president to be elected.

The ELD website said that the symbol will be allotted by the Returning Officer on Nomination Day.

Alternatively, candidates can submit their own symbol for approval by the Returning Officer.

If they wish to use their own symbol, they are advised to submit their requests to the Returning Officer early by uploading the design of the symbol via candidate services on the ELD website.

The symbol has to be 400 pixels by 400 pixels.

The submission should also include a description of the symbol, using not more than five English words.

Under the Presidential Elections Act, a candidate must not be allotted any symbol which is of any racial or religious significance or which denotes or implies an affiliation with any political party.

So far, there are four presidential hopefuls: former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, entrepreneur George Goh, 63, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

Incumbent President Halimah Yacob has said that she will not be standing for re-election.

Mr Tharman launched his bid for the presidency on Jul 26.

Mr Goh submitted his forms last Friday, and Mr Ng earlier last week.

Mr Tan launched his presidential bid on Friday. At his press conference, Mr Tan had unveiled a logo depicting four people reaching upwards.

Mr Tan told ST on Friday afternoon that he intends to apply for the use of his symbol, revealed earlier at the press conference, which depicted four people reaching upwards.

He said: “Our symbol represents the major ethnic groups in Singapore living in harmony and looking forward to a bright future.”

In the 2011 presidential election, which saw a four-way contest, former president Tony Tan Keng Yam’s symbol was his trademark spectacles.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock chose a palm tree, Mr Tan Jee Say chose a heart, and Mr Tan Kin Lian used a speech bubble with an etched-out handprint.