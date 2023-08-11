Singapore Presidential Election 2023: Polling Day on Sept 1, Nomination Day on Aug 22

If there is only one eligible candidate, he or she will be declared the President on Nomination Day.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sept 1, if more than one person qualifies to run for the presidency.

They will know if they will get to cast their vote or if the election will be a walkover, on Nomination Day, which will be on Aug 22.

The Presidential Elections Committee must screen all presidential hopefuls and inform them of their decision by the day before Nomination Day.

If there is only one eligible candidate, he or she will be declared the President on Nomination Day.

The details were released in a press release by the Elections Department on Friday, announcing that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had issued the writ of election.

Polling Day will be declared a public holiday.

The nomination of candidates will take place at the auditorium of the People’s Association at 9 King George’s Avenue.

The Returning Officer will be Mr Tan Meng Dui, the chief executive of the Housing and Development Board.

In a Facebook post on Friday, PM Lee wrote that a few individuals have already stepped forward and made known their intention to run for the Presidency.

“This has been widely reported in the media, and I’m sure we will hear more from the candidates themselves during the campaign period,” he said.

“I hope you will listen carefully to what each candidate has to say and understand their views. Our President represents all Singaporeans, and stands as a symbol of our unity and aspirations. I hope all Singaporeans will vote wisely for the best candidate for the role.”

So far, there are four presidential hopefuls: former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, entrepreneur George Goh, 63, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

Presidential hopefuls (clockwise from top left) include former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, entrepreneur George Goh, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian. PHOTOS: ST FILE, ST GAVIN FOO, ST CHONG JUN LIANG Incumbent President Halimah Yacob has said that she will not be standing for re-election. Mr Tharman launched his bid for the presidency on July 26.

Mr Goh submitted his forms last Friday, and Mr Ng earlier last week.

Mr Tan launched his presidential bid on Friday.

Candidates must apply for a certificate of eligibility, as well as a community certificate.

Applications for these two certificates will close on Aug 17.

Additionally, they must get a political donation certificate from the ELD.

Applications for this certificate will close on Aug 18.

Candidates interested in running for the presidency have been able to collect forms from the ELD, or download them from its website since June 13.

On Nomination Day, the candidates will have to bring the nomination papers, with their signature as well as those of their proposers, seconders, and at least four assentors who must be registered voters.

The nomination paper, as well as the certificates, will have to be delivered to the Returning Officer at the PA headquarters between 11am and 12 noon on Nomination Day.

There is also a form for candidates to voluntarily undertake that they will conduct their election campaign in a manner that is dignified, decorous and consistent with the President’s position as the Head of State and the symbol of national unity.

Signed undertakings will be put up on the notice board, together with Nomination Papers and certificates, during nomination proceedings on Nomination Day.

The deposit payable by each candidate is $40,500.

ELD also said that prospective candidates are encouraged to use the digital services for candidates on its website to prepare their nomination papers.

The candidate services on the website provide an auto-check function to help candidates ascertain that the names of the proposer, seconder and assentors entered into the nomination paper are in the current registers of electors.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said that the Teachers’ Day school holiday previously scheduled for Sept 1 would be moved to Sept 11.

This is to provide certainty for schools and students in making their plans, regardless of whether there is a need for Polling Day.

GCE ‘N’ Level examinations that had been scheduled on Sept 11 would be shifted to Sept 12 or Sept 20, to provide certainty for candidates preparing for their examinations.

Schools and SEAB will reach out to inform all affected examination candidates.

These exams include written papers for subjects like social studies, geography, English literature and history and listening comprehension exams for English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

Election countdown

Aug 11: Writ of election issued

Aug 17: Deadline for candidates to submit applications for certificate of eligibility and community certificate

Aug 18: Deadline for candidates to submit application for political donation certificate

By Aug 21: Contenders will be notified of the outcome of their applications before Nomination Day

Aug 22: Nomination Day. Candidates will file their nomination papers at the People’s Association HQ at 9 King George’s Avenue. Each must place a deposit of $40,500. If there is only one candidate, that person will be declared president.

Aug 23 - Aug 30: Campaign period

Aug 31: Cooling-Off Day

Sept 1: Polling Day, a public holiday