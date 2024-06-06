88-year-old man in wheelchair charged with murdering wife

Ridawi Morsudin is said to have murdered Madam Aminah Abdul, 74, between 6.40pm on June 4 and 12.58am on June 5 at Block 137 Petir Road.

An 88-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife in a Housing Board flat in Bukit Panjang was charged in court on June 6.

Ridawi Morsudin is said to have murdered Madam Aminah Abdul, 74, between 6.40pm on June 4 and 12.58am on June 5 in the flat in Block 137 Petir Road.

The charge did not state how the alleged act was committed.

The white-haired man attended the court session via video-link, with his left hand cuffed to a wheelchair. He listened to proceedings with the help of a Malay interpreter.

A police prosecutor requested for him to be remanded in the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison for a psychiatric evaluation.

The prosecutor said this is to ascertain if Riwadi realises the gravity of the offence, and to find out if there are any underlying mental conditions that reduce his culpability.

When the prosecutor’s request was interpreted to Riwadi, he leaned forward towards the video-link screen and mumbled a reply.

The interpreter said he could not understand Riwadi, but confirmed that the senior understood what the prosecution was asking for.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse ordered Riwadi to be remanded for three weeks to undergo a medical examination, and arranged for his case to be heard again on June 25.

The police said previously that they were alerted to a call for assistance at about 1am on June 5 at the unit.

Officers found Madam Aminah lying motionless inside the unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 12.45am. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.