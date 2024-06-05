Man allegedly stabs wife in Bukit Panjang

A man in his 70s allegedly stabbed his wife after midnight on June 5 in their flat in Bukit Panjang.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that a woman was found lying in blood and unresponsive when police arrived at the flat at 137 Petir Road.

Police tapes could be seen around the unit when reporters arrived at the block. An officer was taking measurement of a pair of scissors, which is believed to have been used as a weapon.

A neighbour said the elderly man has dementia and he uses a mobility aid to get around. The neighbour added that the man could be seen talking to himself at times but he would always greet his neighbours when he saw them.

The man and his wife are said to have moved into their flat more than 10 years ago. The couple, who were rather low-key, have a child but none of the neighbours know for sure if they live together.

"The elderly man usually keeps to himself. I didn't hear them quarreling. When I went downstairs to buy breakfast this morning, I found about three police officers investigating the case. I found out about the murder only after asking around," said one of the neighbours.

The victim's body was removed at about 8am.