9 men assisting police in investigation after dormitory fight

In videos shared on social media, migrant workers can be seen fighting one another at a stairwell in a dormitory.

Nine men, aged between 24 and 54, are assisting the police in an investigation following a fight that took place at a dormitory in Tanah Merah Coast Road on Tuesday.

The police said on Thursday that they were alerted to a fight at about 10.40pm on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, the fight had already ceased.

The police said officers established the identities of the parties believed to be involved in the fight through follow-up investigations and the aid of closed-circuit television images.

In videos shared across different online forums, several migrant workers can be seen fighting one another at a stairwell in the dormitory’s compound.

Meanwhile, other workers started to gather at the badminton court and along the corridors facing the stairwell as some unidentified men, presumably staff, attempted to mediate between both sides.



The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.