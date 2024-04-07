MOM and police refute claims they had asked migrant worker’s employer to deport him

The ministry said that until police investigations are completed, Mr Md Sharif Uddin is allowed to remain in Singapore.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has refuted claims that the ministry and the police had advised the employer of a Bangladeshi worker, who has worked in Singapore for 16 years, to deport him from Singapore.

In a statement on Facebook on April 6, MOM said the police are investigating if Mr Md Sharif Uddin, who won an award for a book he wrote about life here as a migrant worker, is a victim of intentional harassment.

The ministry said that until police investigations are completed, he is allowed to remain in Singapore.

The statement followed a video posted by migrant worker welfare groups on social media of Mr Sharif’s case.

In the video, he said he lost his job after he told his employer to alert the police about illegal moneylenders who were harassing him over an alleged unpaid loan.

The 46-year-old, who denied borrowing any money, said he was given one month’s notice with his last day stated as April 12.

Mr Sharif’s case has since gained the support of more than 760 people, who signed an online petition to let the father of two to remain here.

In its Facebook post, MOM addressed queries from the media and members of the public about its involvement and the circumstances surrounding Mr Sharif’s situation.

The ministry said the daughter of Mr Sharif’s employer had sought advice from Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre on March 9 after receiving debtor’s notes and hell notes addressed to the worker at her residential address.

“In view of her concerns about the continued harassment at her home from unknown parties and the possible risks to her family’s safety, the on-duty officer said that the police would step up patrols around her home and alert her condominium’s security,” said MOM.

“The officer, out of concern for her family’s and her well-being, also advised her generally that harassment would usually stop after the work pass of a foreign worker being harassed had been cancelled, and the worker no longer worked for the employer.”

A representative of Mr Sharif’s employer then contacted the ministry on March 11.

The representative asked about the cancellation of a worker’s work permit over alleged involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities, which result in the employer facing harassment by unlicensed moneylenders.

“The representative did not make any reference to Mr Sharif during the call or elaborate on the details of the case,” said the ministry.

“MOM did not advise the employer to terminate Mr Sharif’s employment.”

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are aware of online videos and articles claiming... Posted by Singapore Ministry of Manpower on Friday, April 5, 2024

“MOM informed the employer that should the company decide to terminate a work permit, it must notify the worker, settle outstanding salaries and bear the cost of repatriation,” added the ministry.

On March 11, the employer served Mr Sharif a notice that this employment would be terminated. The migrant worker lodged a police report that same day, saying that he had been a victim of harassment by unlicensed moneylenders.

MOM said the police informed the daughter of Mr Sharif’s employer, who filed the March 9 report, that the worker had also filed a police report, and shared with her that it was possible that Mr Sharif had not borrowed from unlicensed moneylenders.

The ministry said: “The termination of Mr Sharif’s employment was a decision by his employer.”

The ministry and police said they have contacted Mr Sharif to address his concerns and offer their assistance.

Mr Sharif told The Straits Times via WhatsApp that officers from the ministry visited his dormitory on April 5 and informed him that when the police conclude their investigation, he can find a new company, which allows him to continue to live and work in Singapore.

He said: “I am really grateful for the people who have spoken up about my situation and shared their concerns.

“What I have experienced is really unjust – my employer unfairly dismissed me despite me being a victim of harassment. “

Mr Sharif said he had been seeking help from many avenues over the past month with little success.

“Many migrant workers, even if they have worked here for decades, can be sent back in an instant, out of no fault of their own.

“Migrant workers need protection against unfair dismissal, and they also need the right to transfer employers when they are not happy with the working conditions at their company,” said Mr Sharif.

Mr Sharif said he is waiting for the ministry and the Migrant Workers’ Centre’s response on what support he can receive once his current employment contract, and dormitory lodging, are terminated.

He said he will need a place to stay while assisting with investigations in Singapore.

“I am hopeful that the relevant agencies will support me in getting to the bottom of my harassment (case), as well as in finding a stable, long-term job soon, so that my life can go on without further disruptions,” he added.