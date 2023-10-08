97 people arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities at KTV lounge
Ninety-five women and a man who were allegedly offering sexual services at a KTV lounge, as well as a suspected pimp, were arrested following a raid on Friday.
The women, aged between 18 and 45, and a 20-year-old man were nabbed in the operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers around Orchard Road.
A 31-year-old man was also arrested for pimping.
The KTV lounge was not named, and investigations are ongoing.
Those found guilty of involvement in the management of a place offering sexual services face jail time of up to five years, a fine of up to $100,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $150,000, a jail term up to seven years, or both.
Those who live off the earnings from prostitutes can be jailed up to seven years and fined up to $100,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed up to 10 years, and fined up to $150,000.
The police said they will continue regular enforcement checks on public entertainment and nightlife establishments to suppress criminal activities.
