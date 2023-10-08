 97 people arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities at KTV lounge, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

97 people arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities at KTV lounge

Officers conducted an enforcement operation in the vicinity of Orchard Road on Oct 6.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Fatimah Mujibah
Oct 08, 2023 02:55 pm

Ninety-five women and a man who were allegedly offering sexual services at a KTV lounge, as well as a suspected pimp, were arrested following a raid on Friday.

The women, aged between 18 and 45, and a 20-year-old man were nabbed in the operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers around Orchard Road.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested for pimping.

The KTV lounge was not named, and investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of involvement in the management of a place offering sexual services face jail time of up to five years, a fine of up to $100,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $150,000, a jail term up to seven years, or both.

Those who live off the earnings from prostitutes can be jailed up to seven years and fined up to $100,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed up to 10 years, and fined up to $150,000.

The police said they will continue regular enforcement checks on public entertainment and nightlife establishments to suppress criminal activities.

policeSINGAPORE CRIMEPROSTITUTION/COMMERCIAL SEX