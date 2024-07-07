97% of pre-schools have installed CCTV cameras

ECDA had announced that all pre-schools and government-funded early intervention centres will be required to have CCTVs installed by July 2024.

About 97 per cent of pre-schools and all government-funded early intervention centres have installed closed-circuit television cameras on their premises as at June 26, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

The agency announced in August 2023 that all pre-schools and government-funded early intervention centres would be required to have CCTV cameras installed by July 1, 2024.

In response to queries, ECDA said on July 5 that it is working closely with the centres that have yet to install these cameras to ensure they comply with the requirement before Jan 1, 2025.

“ECDA recognises that some centres may need more time to install the CCTV cameras due to reasons such as upcoming relocation or renovation plans,” the agency said, adding that the centres will be given a six-month advisory period before enforcement takes place.

The CCTV cameras are required in key access points and areas used by children, such as classrooms, activity rooms, play areas within the premises, and infant napping rooms.

Mr Andy Teo, director of ELF Preschool, told The Straits Times that his centre finished installing CCTV cameras in June. The pre-school in Bukit Batok takes in children from 18 months to six years old.

Following ECDA’s announcement, Mr Teo said he started doing research on CCTVs from April to May, before starting the process of installation. The centre now has 17 cameras.

“So far, we have not received any significant feedback from parents, although some were asking for live-streaming access,” he said. “However, we explained that the viewing of the footage is for serious and significant contentious issues like abuse and ill-treatment.”

Mr Teo said that his teachers are kept updated on what constitutes abuse and inappropriate actions. He also keeps a lookout for teachers who show signs of stress or of being unable to cope with their workload.

Other pre-school operators that ST spoke to said they already had CCTVs installed in their schools before ECDA’s announcement.

Ms A’ishah Abdulattif, principal of Creative Thinkers pre-school at Jalan Jurong Kechil in Bukit Timah, said that her school has had CCTV cameras since 2010.

“Parents are generally happy and feel assured that there are CCTV monitors in the class,” she said. “From the parents’ perspective, the CCTV enhances the transparency of practices and programmes that the school promises our stakeholders.”

Mr Poh Soon Tat, chief operating officer of Star Learners, said all 43 of its centres had CCTV cameras installed by January 2022.

Similarly, Mr Roland Tan, director of Charis Montessori, said his centres had CCTVs before ECDA’s directive. “CCTVs help to deter people from engaging in suspicious activities and unauthorised personnel from accessing the premises. It offers assurance to our parents of the safety of their children, and gives them peace of mind.”

Parents of pre-school children said their confidence in their children’s safety stems primarily from the trust they have in the teachers and staff.

One parent, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Wong, said that trust in teachers is what reassures her of her three-year-old daughter’s safety while she is in school, and not necessarily the cameras.

“There will still be areas where CCTVs are not installed, or blind spots. I don’t think (having) CCTVs necessarily stops abusive behaviour – I believe perpetrators will always find a way around it,” said the 33-year-old, who works in the media industry.

“But I have seen and met the teachers during the various school trips... and I feel confident of the teachers in the school and trust them to treat the children with respect and kindness,” she added.

Another parent, Mrs Rachel Koh, whose two daughters, aged two and four, are in pre-school, said having cameras in the school eases her worries, as there is accountability.

“I’m quite happy with what my children’s pre-school is doing, but there is always room to do more, such as providing regular updates on the children,” said the 35-year-old, who works in public relations.

She added that she trusts her children’s teachers, as they openly communicate with her when there are incidents involving her children.

She said that some video recordings are not always made available to parents due to privacy reasons. “Schools should make some footage available upon request if there is legitimate reason for viewing those footages, like if my child gets injured.”

The directive from ECDA to install CCTV cameras followed two cases of child mismanagement at two Kinderland pre-school centres – Woodlands Mart and Sunshine Place – that came to light on Aug 28, 2023.

Videos of former teacher Lin Min allegedly mistreating children under her care, including a 23-month-old girl, were posted online. In one video, she is seen allegedly forcing the girl to lie down, and pouring water into her mouth.

In a separate video that emerged in the same month, another teacher was seen “forcefully pushing” a three-year-old child.

ECDA said in 2023 that the move to make CCTVs mandatory in pre-schools was part of its regular review of security and safety measures in the early childhood sector, and was not related to the incidents.