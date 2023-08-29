2nd Kinderland teacher arrested in 2 days after another video of alleged child abuse goes viral

It purportedly took place in the Kinderland Preschool in Choa Chu Kang.

Another one?

A second Kinderland teacher was arrested in two days after another video of alleged abuse of a preschooler went viral.

This time, it purportedly took place in the Kinderland Preschool in Choa Chu Kang.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a report on Tuesday (Aug 29) at about 11.40am stating that there was a video circulating online showing a pre-school teacher allegedly hitting a boy.

"A 48-year-old woman was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt, read with enhanced penalties for offences against person below 14 years of age," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Regarding the video, Chua Chu Kang GRC Member of Parliament Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said on Facebook: "This is abuse. Inhumane, unacceptable and heartbreaking.

"This video comes off the back of news of another alleged video from a centre in Woodlands. It is allegedly taken in a center from the same preschool franchise at Sunshine Place, CCK here in Keat Hong. As a parent of young preschooler, it is heartbreaking to watch young vulnerable and defenceless children being abused.

"I’ve alerted the authorities including Singapore Police Force and ECDA (Early Childhood Development Agency) on this.

"Full and thorough investigations will take place and I expect the perpetrators and those negligent enough to allow this, to face the full force of the law."

Stomp has contacted ECDA for more info.

On Monday, a 33-year-old ex-Kinderland teacher was arrested for her suspected involvement in the ill-treatment of a child at Kinderland’s Woodlands Mart pre-school.