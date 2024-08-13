Able-bodied man rides PMA to pick up order at foodcourt

It is unknown whom the food order was for.

In March, the Ministry of Transport accepted the recommendations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) on regulations in relation to the use of the personal mobility aid (PMA).

Among the recommendations, which are planned to be implemented next year, is "to allow only users certified with relevant medical needs or walking difficulties to use mobility scooters, to ensure continued and sufficient access to public spaces for these users".

There have been reports of seemingly able-bodied individuals riding PMAs to make deliveries, such as the one witnessed by members of the public at Rivervale Mall on Aug 10.

A man in long-sleeve T-shirt and jeans was caught on camera walking from one end of the foodcourt to a stall where his PMA was.

In the incident that took place just before 11am, the man appeared able-bodied and did not display any difficulty in walking.

He was seen in the video, which was shared in the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, to be using his handphone as he walked towards the stall.

The man then showed his handphone screen to the person manning the stall and was handed a couple of bags containing packed food.

"Unregistered PMA zooming on footpath in Rivervale Crescent and into Rivervale Mall. Miraculously, the rider can walk from Level 1 to 3, shopping," according to the caption accompanying the video.

It is unknown if the man was collecting his own order or making a pick-up for a customer.