About 100 people evacuated in Yishun coffee shop fire
About 100 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 717 Yishun Street 71 on Sept 18.
In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 6.50pm.
Upon their arrival, fire could be seen inside a smoke-filled coffee shop on the first storey of the block, it said. Photos uploaded by SCDF show a charred store and burnt ceilings.
There were no reported injuries.
As a precautionary measure, about 100 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF from nearby premises.
The fire, which involved several stalls, was extinguished by firefighters using a firefighting machine and two water jets, SCDF added.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now