About 100 people evacuated in Yishun coffee shop fire

Singapore

About 100 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 717 Yishun Street 71 on Sept 18.
Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim was seen ushering residents of Yishun to the Residents' Corner.
The fire, which involved several stalls, was extinguished by firefighters using a firefighting machine and two water jets.
Chin Hui Shan for The Straits Times
Sep 19, 2024 07:08 am

About 100 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 717 Yishun Street 71 on Sept 18.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 6.50pm.

Upon their arrival, fire could be seen inside a smoke-filled coffee shop on the first storey of the block, it said. Photos uploaded by SCDF show a charred store and burnt ceilings.

There were no reported injuries.

As a precautionary measure, about 100 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF from nearby premises.

The fire, which involved several stalls, was extinguished by firefighters using a firefighting machine and two water jets, SCDF added.

Early SCDF investigations suggest that the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue in one of the battery rooms.
Singapore

Firefighting at Loyang data centre spills into second day

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

