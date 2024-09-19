About 100 people evacuated in Yishun coffee shop fire

The fire, which involved several stalls, was extinguished by firefighters using a firefighting machine and two water jets.

Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim was seen ushering residents of Yishun to the Residents' Corner.

About 100 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 717 Yishun Street 71 on Sept 18.

About 100 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 717 Yishun Street 71 on Sept 18.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 6.50pm.

Upon their arrival, fire could be seen inside a smoke-filled coffee shop on the first storey of the block, it said. Photos uploaded by SCDF show a charred store and burnt ceilings.

There were no reported injuries.

As a precautionary measure, about 100 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF from nearby premises.

The fire, which involved several stalls, was extinguished by firefighters using a firefighting machine and two water jets, SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.